Paul Appiah continues his development at Leicester U21

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Paul Appiah joined the Foxes' Development Squad during the summer of 2022, following time at Aston Villa's Academy.



After featuring for Chelsea's Under-18s in 2017/18, the centre-back moved to Villa, where he featured regularly for the Academy and in Premier League 2 between 2018 and 2022.



The defender slotted straight into City's Under-21s side this term, scoring his first goal in a 4-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in August 2022.



Appiah made his professional debut on 9 May 2018.



Leicester City Under-21s is the former reserve team of Leicester City. The team mainly consists of under-21 players at the club, although senior players occasionally play in the reserve side, for instance when they are recovering from injury.



The Under-21s team is managed by Ben Petty and they play in Premier League 2.