Patron supports Kokrobite Brotherhood FC

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Astute businessman Francis Tutu Darkwah and his associate Yaw Quarshie Avavi have presented football items to lower-tier side Kokrobite Brotherhood FC at the Premier Beach Resort, Kokrobite.



The items, worth thousands of Cedis included two brand-new sets of jerseys, hoses and captains' armbands.



CEO of Tutuscoparts Enterprise, Abossey Okine, current patron of the club said in a post-presentation interview " As the new patron of the Club, my associate and I thought it prudent to support the team with the items, we believe it will go a long way in motivating them.



" This is just the beginning of good things to happen to our great club. The ultimate goal is to get this team up there, it is possible, we can make it."



Club CEO Nii Quarshie Djabum II expressed appreciation to the businessman for his kind gesture.



Goodwill Sports Ambassador Ray Quarcoo said, "This is refreshing, l always want to see strive in sports, be it boxing football or any discipline that will keep them busy and ultimately put food on their tables."



Kokrobite Brotherhood FC is a Division 3 side and was formed seven years ago.