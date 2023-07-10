Patriotism and selflessness over personal gain - Sports Minister charges footballers

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, delivered a passionate address at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



In his speech, the Minister expressed concern over what he described as an unpatriotic attitude among some players, emphasizing the need for them to prioritize patriotism and nationalism when representing the country.



Hon. Ussif highlighted the significant support provided by the state to the national teams, including the purchase of tickets, weeks-long camps, per diems, and meals. However, he expressed disappointment that some players seemed to prioritize monetary bonuses above national pride.



"The National Teams will continue to receive support from the state, and it is our duty to ensure that all resources are fully accounted for, satisfying the expectations of the Ghanaian people. It is also the responsibility of the players and technical team to exhibit the spirit of nationalism and patriotism whenever they get the chance to represent the country," urged the Minister.



He emphasized that while financial incentives were important, players should not lose sight of the greater purpose of representing Ghana on the international stage. The Minister called on players to recognize the sacrifices made by the government and the immense support provided, urging them to demonstrate a genuine love for their country and a commitment to its success in football.



The Minister's remarks resonated with the audience, as they echoed the sentiments of many Ghanaians who believe that national pride should take precedence over personal gain. Attendees, including officials from the Ghana Football Association, representatives from football clubs, and members of the media, acknowledged the importance of fostering a sense of patriotism among players and the positive impact it could have on the performance of the national teams.



As Ghana prepares for upcoming tournaments, including the AFCON 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire, the Minister's call for players to prioritise patriotism sends a strong message about the values and expectations associated with representing the country. It serves as a reminder that football is not solely about financial rewards but also about pride, unity, and the opportunity to bring joy to the nation.



Ghanaian football fans and stakeholders hope that the Minister's message will resonate with players and inspire them to approach international competitions with a renewed sense of patriotism and nationalistic fervour. By embracing the spirit of love for country, Ghana's national teams can aspire to achieve greatness and make their compatriots proud.



As the journey towards football excellence continues, the Minister's call for players to exhibit patriotism and nationalism serves as a reminder of the greater purpose that lies beyond individual gain. It is a call to rekindle the flame of national pride and unite as a nation in support of the Ghanaian football teams, who carry the hopes and dreams of the entire country on their shoulders.