Patrick Yeboah leaves Medeama after losing starting spot

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama Sporting Club, have mutually parted ways with left-back, Patrick Yeboah, after just eight months at the club.



Yeboah joined the Mauve and Yellow on a three-year deal back in October 2020 on a free transfer from Asante Kotoko.



However, the Tarkwa-based club have announced both parties agreed to mutually part ways after the defender lost his place in the squad.



The former Karela United player was a regular starter at the club since the start of the season but lost his position to Bright Enchill and Fatawu Sulemana, leading to the mutual decision to part ways.



“We would like to thank Patrick for his immense contribution and services to our club and wish him well in his future endeavour,” the club said in a statement on their website on Monday, April 11, 2021.



The 27-year-old has made seven appearances for the second-placed side on the league log, playing 630 minutes of football that won him one man of the match award.