Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Patrick Twumasi targets Bundesliga promotion with Hannover 96

Twumasi has moved to Hannover

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi has targeted securing Bundesliga promotion with his new club Hannover 96 moments after completing his move to the club.



The 27-year-old joined the Reds on a three year deal from Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves.



Twumasi expressed excitement after completing the move to Germany, but insists there is a big task ahead, which is to score more goals and help the club return to the German topflight league.



“I am really happy to be here. I’ve always dreamed of playing in Germany and I’m happy to be part of Hannover 96 now,” he told the club’s website.



“As a footballer, it was important to me to be able to realize my dream of playing in Germany. Moving to 96 is also a good decision for my family,” he added.



“It’s a big job for me. I’ll do everything I can to help the team and score as many goals as possible. It is a big dream of mine to help the team with my performances and bring them back to the Bundesliga.”



Having joined Derportivo Alaves from Astana, where he won five championship, the striker endured a torrid spell forcing him to a loan spell in Turkey.



He played for Gazientep helping them maintain their topflight status in the Turkish Super Lig, before making a switch to Germany.



“I can’t wait for the season to start. Playing in front of the fans would make me very happy,” he said.



“I’ve only just arrived and have to sort out a few things before I can start training with the team. I can’t wait to get to know my teammates. I thank everyone who made this change possible and I look forward to it when it starts.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.