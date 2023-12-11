Patrick Twumasi scores third goal of the season in Cyprus

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi made a significant impact after coming off the bench, scoring for Paphos in their 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa in the Cyta Championship on Sunday.



This marked Twumasi's third goal of the season for the former FC Astana star.



Karmiotissa's Andreas Katsantonis opened the scoring in the 19th minute and extended the lead with another goal in the 33rd minute, giving the home side a comfortable two-goal advantage as they headed into halftime.



In the 46th minute of the second half, Twumasi was introduced into the game, and he managed to find the net late in injury time, reducing the deficit for Paphos at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium.



Despite Twumasi's late effort, Paphos ended up with a 2-1 loss.



The team currently holds the fourth position on the league table with 29 points after the conclusion of the 14th-week fixture.