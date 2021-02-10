Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Patrick Twumasi ruled out of action for weeks after latest injury

Hannover 96 winger, Patrick Twumasi

Hannover 96 winger Patrick Twumasi has suffered an injury setback and will not be able to feature for the team for at least a couple of weeks.



The exciting attacker last Saturday was in action for Hannover 96 when the team defeated Braunschweig 2-1 in the German Bundesliga 2.



On the matchday, Patrick Twumasi could not play the entire duration and had to come off in the 57th minute after picking up an injury.



Checks have revealed that the attacker has a fibre tear on the back of the thigh muscles and hence he will need to spend time on the sidelines.



According to Hannover 96 coach Kenan Kocak, “He [Patrick Twumasi] will be out for the next two to three weeks.”



Fortunately for Hannover 96, they have been boosted by the return of Mike Frantz and Franck Evina from injury.



The German Bundesliga club hopes to have Patrick Twumasi back on the grass as soon as possible to help the team push for a strong finish to the 2020/2021 football season.