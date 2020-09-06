Sports News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Patrick Twumasi makes brief appearance on Hannover 96 debut

Twumasi played just five minutes

Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance for Hannover 96 in their test match against Weder Bremen.



The Ghana star featured the game just a day after completing his transfer to the Club from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.



Twumasi was introduced very late in the game and enjoyed the final 5minutes.



Hannover 96 captured the Ghana international who impressed on loan at Turkish Club Gaziantep FK last season.



The German side secured the services of the hardworking attacker at the expense of Stuttgart, Besiktas, Denzlispor and Hatayspor as well as Clubs from China.





