Patrick Twumasi delighted with Hannover 96 debut

Patrick Twumasi in action for Hannover

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi is delighted with his debut game for new side Hannover 96 over the weekend.



The former Deportivo Alaves midfielder had a brief spell in the game for Hannover 96 against Werder Bremen.



The Ghana star featured the game just a day after completing his transfer to the Club from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.



Twumasi was introduced very late in the game and enjoyed the final 5minutes.



“First of many minutes yet to be played, all thanks to God.. First game done the hardwork never stops”, the 26-year old said in a statement on his official handle.





