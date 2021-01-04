Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Patrick Twumasi delighted to break his goal scoring drought

Ghana international Patrick Twumasi

Ghana forward, Patrick Twumasi has reacted happily after breaking his goal drought against Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga II on Sunday, January 3, 2021.



The 26-year-old scored two goals in the 4-0 victory against SV Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga II on Sunday afternoon.



German striker Marvin Ducksch put Hannover 96 in front when he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.



The lead was doubled by Twumasi who made an immediate impact after coming off from the bench. He came on in the 46th minute and scored two minutes later.



Duckshch made it three in the 52nd minute before Twumasi scored the final goal in the 89th minute.



The goals were his first and second of the season.



Reacting to the goals scored on his Instagram page, he wrote, "The most interesting part about making New year’s resolutions is breaking New year’s resolutions. Upon all the difficulties, sufferings, and struggles God didn’t shame us. I’m happy to score my first 2 goals in the second half for my club @hannover96 , indeed His grace is sufficient. To my family, what can I say, thank u so much for your words of encouragement and prayers? ?3??. #dontgiveup #greatteamspirit #believeinyourself #God is God???????? 2021"





