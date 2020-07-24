Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Patrick Twumasi close to signing for Bundesliga side

Patrick Twumasi is contracted to Deportivo Alaves till June 2022

Ghana's Patrick Twumasi is set to sign for a yet to be named German Bundesliga club according to reports from kickgh.com.



The Ghanaian forward who is owned by Spanish side Deportivo Alaves was on loan at Turkish side for the 2019/2020 season where he scored six goals while providing five assists in 26 league games.



Per kickgh.com, the talented forward is due for his medical today before putting pen to paper should the medical examination be successful.



According to the player, he is being chased by a host of German Bundesliga teams and will definitely end up in the Bundesliga before the transfer window closes.



Newly promoted German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart and second tier sice Hamburg have all expressed interest in the player's services for the coming season.



Patrick Twumasi is contracted to Deportivo Alaves till June 2022 after joining from Kazakhstan side FC Astana.



He has been capped twice by the Black Stars and is yet to score a goal.

