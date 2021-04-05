Patrick Razak reiterates Ghana Premier League title target at the end of the season

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak has reiterated that it is their target to clinch the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.



The Phobians moved to 3rd place on the league standings three points behind the leaders after beating Aduana Stars 2-0 on Sunday.



Razak, who emerged as the man of the match claims the victory against Aduana is as important as a good start to the second round of the campaign.



"It was a very tough game. Our target is to win the league. The three points against Aduana are very important to us to have a good start to the second round," Razak expressed.



"Our aim was to beat Aduana and look forward to the subsequent matches."



Hearts are unbeaten in their last six matches in the league with the last defeat dating back on 4 February 2021.



The Phobians make a trip to Obuasi to tackle AshantiGold SC in their next fixture.