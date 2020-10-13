Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Patrick Razak has been good in training – Hearts coach Odoom

Former Hearts of Oak player, Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom is impressed with Patrick Razak's attitude and fitness level in training.



The winger, who is without a club, has been training with the Phobains since last week ahead of the new season.



The Phobians want to assess him before deciding whether to sign him or not.



And thus far, Razak has not disappointed despite not being in action for almost a year.



“Ever since he started training with us, everyone has seen Razak fitness level. He is one of the best but I was looking at his fitness but he is so far so good” Odoom said.



Razak is determined to rejoin the club after two years. He left Hearts in 2018 for Guinean side AC Horoya, but he wasn't successful.



Horoya terminated his contract last year November and has not been contracted to any club since.

