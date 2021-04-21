Patrick Razak confident of winning Ghana Premier league golden boot

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak speedster, Patrick Razak, says he is confident about his chances of amassing the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League goal king.



Razak, who joined the Phobians prior to the start of the campaign has been outstanding for the club and according to him, he believes he can still win the goal king despite being left behind.



Speaking to GBC media, he said, “I still believe I can win the goal king race even though I only have two goals and the one on top have 12 I can also score 3 or 4 goals in a match and I can catch up. in football anything can happen, it’s always my aim to score goals”



The former Horoya AC marksman has scored 2 goals in the ongoing campaign but said he is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to annex the goal king award at the end of the season.



The enterprising winger also urged the club supporters to rally behind the team as they seek to end the club’s trophy drought.



“My message for Hearts fans is that I know the frustration and the ambition they have for this club and as I said earlier on, ten years now the club has failed to win a major trophy, and this season their target is for the team to break that jinx. Their target is as same as the playing body and management so I will urge them to keep supporting us, pray for us, and with their support what we want this season will be achieved,” he said.