Patrick Razak begins training with Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak is set to start training today, October 1 with the Phobians ahead of his imminent transfer to the club.



Razak has been without a club since his contract with Guinean outfit Horoya AC was terminated earlier this year.



The former Tamale Utrecht Academy who is now a free recently reiterated his desire to feature in the Ghana Premier League.



According to reports, the 2017 WAFU Cup winner has been invited to train with the club by head coach Nii Odoom on Thursday as the Phobians begin their preparations ahead of the start of the new season in November.



The trainer has requested the player to join the squad as they begin training today in order to assess him before making a decision.

