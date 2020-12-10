Soccer News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Patrick Kpozo set for contract extension talks with Östersunds FK

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo is set to open contract extension talks with Swedish side Östersunds FK.



The former Inter Allies left back returns to his parent club after a successful loan spell with Division one side IFK Luleå.



Kpozo's contract with Östersunds FK is set to expire in December, but following an impressive spell at Luleå, the topflight side is open to negotiations with the player.



Kpozo made 26 appearances whiles on loan, scoring six times and providing three assists as Luleå finished 10th in the just ended Swedish Division One League.



The former Ghana youth defender was sent on loan during the time of Ian Burchnall, but it is understood new gaffer Amir Azrafshan could be interested in working with him.



However, he will have to fight competition from Kalpi Ouattara and Marco Weymans.



The 23-year-old previously played for AIK and Tromso.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.