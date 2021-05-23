Patrick Kpozo nets first goal of the season in Ostersunds victory in Swedish League

Soccer News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo was on the scoresheet for the first time this season when Ostersunds FK whipped IK Sirius in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.



Kpozo opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime as Ostersunds beat Sirius 3-0 at the Jamtkraft Arena in round 8 of the Swedish league.



English midfielder Blair Turgott doubled the lead for the home side on the hour mark with a fine finish.



Felix Horberg found the back of the net in the 71st minute to seal the comfortable victory for Ostersunds.



The former Ghana U20 defender has made 8 appearances in the Swedish top-flight this campaign where he has netted only one goal in the process.



Compatriots Frank Arhin and Samuel Mensiro also featured for the hosts.



