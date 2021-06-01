Patrick Greveraars will eventually take Black Stars' job from CK Akonnor - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo has criticized the appointment of Patrick Greveraars as the second Black Stars assistant coach.



On Monday, the Ghana Football Association in a statement confirmed the Executive Council have approved CK Akonnor's request for a second assistant coach.



The decision has been widely criticized by the masses and according to Polo, the decision is wrong for which reason he feels sorry for Akonnor.



He stressed that the Dutch trainer will eventually take over the Black Stars job from Akonnor.



"The way things are going show very clearly that we are not capable and I feel sad for Ghana Football because we cannot do things on our own without a white person. It's very unfortunate where our football is moving towards," Polo told Kumasi-based Otec FM.



"The second assistant to C.K Akonnor is coming to take over from him (C.K.), that is how I see it and I feel very sad for C.K. Akonnor," he added.



Greveraars who holds a UEFA License was one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.



He is expected to bring his experience, worldwide contacts and football methodology on board if he signs the deal.



Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.



He will team up with Coach C.K Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.



The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.