Patrick Asmah to leave Asante Kotoko after difficult spell

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko left-back, Patrick Kwadwo Asmah, has departed the club following his contract expiration at the end of the last season.



The former Black Satellites defender joined the Porcupines on a free transfer in 2020 after being released by Serie A club Atalanta Bergamo.



Despite his experience, Asmah faced stiff competition from Imoro Ibrahim, who had established himself in the club, making it difficult for him to retain his position as left-back.



In addition, he had to deal with ailments, which hampered his effectiveness and prevented him from reaching his full potential at Asante Kotoko.



Asmah played for Ghana at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015, which earned him a move to Italy.



It is believed the club is unlikely to offer the player a contract extension as they embark on a new direction following their disappointing performance last season



Notably, Asmah was a member of the team that won the Ghana Premier League in 2021.



The 27-year-old has also had stints with Avellino, Salernitana and Senica.