Patrick Asmah excited to join Kotoko squad after full recovery

Asante Kotoko left-back Patrick Asmah

Asante Kotoko left-back Patrick Asmah has started training after fully recovering from an injury he suffered against Aduana Stars on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Asmah has been absent for exactly one month today. The left-back started training yesterday with the group and is poised to get back on the field to help the squad achieve the team's objective of winning the league.



"I'm extremely happy to be back with the team. I have fully recovered from my injury and ready to play," he said.



"I missed my the group a lot. I share a strong bond with a lot of my teammates so being out for one month wasn't easy. I just couldn't wait to join the squad."



"I'm very grateful to the medical staff who contributed immensely to my speedy recovery.



"My friends and family who were very much concerned. Now I'm ready to go."