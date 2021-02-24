Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Patrick Asmah believes Asante Kotoko didn't deserve to lose to ES Setif at home

Asante Kotoko left-back, Patrick Asmah

Asante Kotoko left-back, Patrick Asmah, believes his teammates did their best to sail past Algerian side ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors lost 2-1 at home to Setif in the first leg of the competition at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The club's objective in Africa came to an end after failing to record a win against Setif in Algeria.



"It is unfortunate that we got kicked out of the Confederations Cup because we played so well against Setif here in Accra. We didn't deserve to lose to them," he said.



"And despite losing at home, we still believe we could get a favourable result to go through. The goalless draw in Algeria is testament to the seriousness we attached to this competition."



He opines that experience is key in such competitions.



"A lot of our players are new and had to play against a very experienced side in Setif. In competitions of this nature, you need the experience to compete against the big guns in Africa."



"Hopefully next season when will qualify we will go further and make Ghana proud."



