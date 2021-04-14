Patrick Asare joins Philippines side Kaya FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian striker Patrick Asare has completed a move to Philippine giants Kaya FC -Iloilo.



The 26-year old striker is expected to bolster the attacking options of the club in the Philippines Football League and the Asian Champions League.



“I’m so excited to be back playing professionally, where I believe I belong. I’m so thankful to Kaya for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to show my ability and to work to reach the best form of my career,” said Asare in an article posted on Kaya FC’s official website.



The striker began his football career in Ghana, playing for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League and also had a stint with Karela United before embarking on his sojourn in Asia.



He stayed with the club until 2013 and scored 31 goals in 48 matches.



The Ghanaian forward has played for various clubs in Asia which includes Myanmar based Zwegabin United, Yadanarbon and Shan United. He then moved to Malaysia and played for NPNG FC, Johor Bahru and Semarak before signing with Kaya FC.



Asare will give Kaya FC much-needed firepower upfront for their AFC Champions League dreams.



He joins a tall list of foreign imports that includes Carlyle Mitchell, Masanari Omura, Daizo Horikoshi and Ryo Fujii.