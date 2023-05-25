Patrick Allotey set to face Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk for WBC Continental title

Boxing News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey is set to mount the ring on July 22 to face Ukrainian boxer Serhii 'El Flaco' Bohachuk in a WBC Continental Americas Championship match at the Chumash Casino Resort in California.



Patrick Allotey (42-4, 32 KOs) is returning to the ring after more than a year since his last fight.



He secured two knockout wins against Victus Kemavor and Hamisi Maya in December 2020 and March 2022 respectively.



Allotey has faced notable opponents throughout his career, including top-rated middleweight Jaime Munguia, Kanat Islam, Patrick Teixeira, and Charles Manyuchi.



His comeback fight against Bohachuk presents an opportunity to make a statement and climb the boxing ranks once again.



Title holder, Bohachuk will be defending his WBC title for the second time against his Ghanaian opponent.



Bohachuk who is known for his explosive knockout power, holds an impressive record of 22 career victories, all coming by knockout.



His recent win against Nathaniel Gallimore showcased his skills in the ring, marking his fourth consecutive victory.



JNA/DO