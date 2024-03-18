Patrick Akoto, Tophic Abdul Kadir land GFA appointment

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Patrick Akoto and Tophic Abdul Kadir to the FA's communications team.



Both Atoko and Abdul Kadir will assume the role of senior managers in the communication team.



The appointment, according to a statement released by the GFA on Monday, March 18, 2024, is to augment the communications team and enhance the FA's engagement with the public.



Akoto previously worked as communications director for reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC while Abdul Kadir, who has a journalistic background, worked as General Manager of Nations FC, formerly known as BYF Academy.



Read the GFA's full statement below:



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has taken a significant step towards enhancing its engagement with the public by bolstering its Communications Unit with the appointment of Patrick Akoto and Tophic Abdul Kadir (Sheikh).



Patrick Akoto, previously the Director of Communications for the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League champions Medeama since 2016, assumes the role of Senior Manager of communications. Throughout his tenure at Medeama Sporting Club, Patrick has been instrumental in positioning the club as a dynamic and forward-thinking brand within the Ghanaian football community. His extensive experience, including roles with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and Ghana's leading football website, Ghanasoccernet, underscores his proficiency in media management and communications.



Tophic Abdul Kadir also joins the team as a Senior Manager, Communications. With a rich background in education and journalism, including coverage of international football competitions such as the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, Tophic brings a unique blend of expertise to the role. His tenure as General Manager of BYF Academy, now Nations FC, and his contributions to the Division One League Board further highlight his dedication to football administration and development.



Both Patrick and Tophic's appointments represent a strategic move by the GFA to strengthen its communications capabilities and foster greater transparency and engagement with stakeholders. Their proven track records and diverse skill sets will undoubtedly contribute to the Association's efforts to promote and elevate Ghanaian football on both national and international platforms.





EE/NOQ