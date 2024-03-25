Patrick Agyemang scores as Charlotte FC end Columbus Crew's unbeaten run

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

US-born Ghanaian forward, Patrick Agyemang netted his first goal of the 2024 MLS season as Charlotte FC stunned champions Columbus Crew to end their unbeaten run.



Columbus Crew had not lost a game since mid-September when they travelled to the Banc of America stadium to engage Charlotte FC.



After a strong start, Columbus Crew were reduced to ten men after Agyemang's compatriot Derrick Jones was red-carded in the 26th minute.



Crew had a goal disallowed after Cucho Hernandez's strike was ruled out as offside before Iuri Tavares missed the chance to give Charlotte FC the lead after his penalty went wide.



However, after the break, the host made the numerical advantage count after Ashley Westwood scored with seven minutes remaining.



Agyemang sealed victory five minutes later to mark his first of the campaign.



Yaw Yeboah, another Ghanaian in the game, lasted only 45 minutes and was replaced by Yevhen Cheberko in the second half.