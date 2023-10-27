G7 Security Systems donates to Achimota Hospital

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

In a bid to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and also give back to society, G7 Security Systems Ltd has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating some valuable items to the Achimota Hospital in Accra.



The gesture forms part of the 50th birthday anniversary of Mr. Mac-Reuben Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of G7 Security Systems which falls on Thursday, 26th October.



The items presented to the hospital include disinfectants, industrial sanitizers, detergents, bedspreads, water, hospital cabinets, toiletries, beverages, and assorted drinks.



At a brief colorful ceremony, the management seized the opportunity to officially hand over a Pediatric Unit which they refurbished for the hospital.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Mac-Reuben Kumah said prior to their engagement with the hospital they identified a need in the hospital and subsequently acted on.



Mr. Kumah affirmed that, the donation also forms part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by giving back to the community they have operated in for the past 12 years.



He stated that the company is committed to providing security services to the Ghanaian people adding that they are also dedicated to ensuring quality healthcare delivery in the country.



The Chief Executive Officer further indicated that his outfit will partner with Achimota Hospital to provide them with the requisite resources and support that will enable them provide high-quality healthcare to the general public.



The company invested Seventy thousand Ghana cedis (70,000) for the donation and refurbishment of the Children’s Ward.



However, in a swift response to an appeal, made by the hospital, G7 Security Systems also pledged to construct a new theatre building for Achimota Hospital.



Mr. Mac-Reuben Kumah the founder and Managing Director of G7 Security Systems Ltd has held various portfolios ranging from field operations to administration over the years.



After cutting his birthday cake in elation, he also presented some parcels to the nursing mothers in the Achimota Hospital.



The Medical Superintendent of Achimota Hospital Dr. Jacqueline Anita Sowah, who received the items on behalf of the hospital expressed profound gratitude to G7 Security Systems for the support.



She said the donation would go a long way to help enhance quality healthcare delivery for persons who visit the hospital.



She, however, entreated well-meaning Ghanaians as well as other philanthropic and corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of G7 Security Systems Ltd.