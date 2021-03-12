Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Patrice Motsepe resigns as Mamelodi Sundowns President, son takes charge

South African businessman, Patrice Motsepe

Incoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns' president.



The South African billionaire has stepped down for his son, Tlhopie Motsepe to take charge of the former African champions.



Motsepe will become the CAF president on Friday, succeeding Ahmad Ahmad in leading African football.



Motsepe will be officially elected in Rabat, Morocco after Jacques Anouma, Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya withdrew from the race while Ahmad could not contest after losing his football ban appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



The billionaire announced in Sandton recently that his first-born child Tlhopie will take over as the new president of the club in the event that he is elected CAF president.



Dr. Rejoice Simelane, who is currently a director at Chloorkop and on the PSL's Executive Committee, is set to serve as the club's vice president.



"If I get elected CAF president, I will step aside and my first-born [Tlhopie] will replace me as the club president," Motsepe was quoted in delivering his manifesto in Johannesburg last week.



"My heart will always be with Sundowns. The CAF rules say that a president cannot be associated with the club. I will become an ordinary Sundowns fan. My son, I am throwing you into the deep end."