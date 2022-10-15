Patric Pfeiffer scores against Karlsruher SC in Bundesliga 2

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Darmstadt defender Patric Pfeiffer scored as his side defeated Karlsruher SC 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in their encounter.



The centre defender scored his third goal of the season to help Darmstadt come from behind to win 2-1 in the German Bundesliga 2.



In the 19th minute, Karlsruher attacker Fabian Schleusener broke the deadlock to put them in lead at the BBBank Wildpark.



Four minutes after the restart, Pfeiffer headed in a corner kick from Tobias Kempe.



In the 61st minute, the former Hamburger SV defender scored once again, but the goal was overturned by VAR. Philip Tietz scored the game-winning goal with two minutes remaining to complete Darmstadt's comeback win.



Braydon Marvin Manu, a midfielder for Darmstadt, played 73 minutes, while Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher played the full game.



Patric Pfeiffer has made 10 appearances and scored three goals for Darmstadt this season in Bundesliga 2.