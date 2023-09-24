Patric Pfeiffer grabs assist in FC Augsburg's win against Mainz 05

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer grabbed an assist in FC Augsburg's 2-1 win against FSV Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.



Patric Pfeiffer started the game at the WWK Arena and lasted 72 minutes.



In the sixth minute, Danny Da Costa's cross was met strongly in the air by Ludovic Ajorque, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead.



Just minutes later, Stefan Bell pushed the ball across the line following a free kick, and the ball was back in the Augsburg goal. However, following a VAR review, the defender was found offside, and the goal was called out in the 12th minute.



Tietz sent a long ball forward towards Vargas, where it fell unexpectedly for Ermedin Demirovi to slot home and equal the scores in the 15th minute.



Ermedin Demirovic scored the winning goal for the home side in the 45th minute. Ermedin Demirovic's header from very close range to the bottom right corner was assisted by Patric Pfeiffer with a headed pass.



Arne Engels of FC Augsburg was sent off in the 62nd minute.



Augsburg will play SC Freiburg in their next league game.