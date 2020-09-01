Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Past Kotoko leaders failed to deliver their policies they promised - Yamoah Ponkoh

Yamoah Ponkoh, former management member of Asante Kotoko

The former management member of Asante Kotoko has indicated that previous Kotoko administrations failed to deliver their policies they promised when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave them the chance.



Speaking to Kumasi-based radio station Ashh FM Yamoah Ponkoh said;



“Our formal leaders failed us by not delivering their policies they promised us when Otumfour gave them the chance,"



“One person I will say could have done better for Kotoko if he was given more time is Dr. K.K. Sarpong, All the leaders who came only thought of playing a match and getting gate fee," he added.



“I have not exempt myself from all these problems because I have been part of the Kotoko management before,"



Yamoah Ponko also urged Kotoko fans to support the new board which is led by Dr. Kwame Kyei and new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



“Listening to the conversations of the new board I can see they have a good vision for the club and they need our prayers and support to achieve and bring that vision into reality,"



“The hearts of oak massage to Kotoko on this birthday celebration is a teaser but I know is also a motivational message to also do our best and come back strong to beat them more than the 4goals they gave us some time ago," he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.