Partnership with Hearts of Oak is exciting - StarLife CEO

Executive Director of StarLife Assurance, Kakra Duffour-Nyarko

Executive Director of StarLife Assurance, Kakra Duffour-Nyarko said that their partnership with Ghana’s Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak SC is an exciting moment for the Ghanaian made firm.



According to her, the new union with the football club comes in the wheels of StarLife being adjudged the best Personal Life Insurer at the 2020 Ghana Insurance Awards.



StarLife and Accra Hearts of Oak have signed a long-term partnership deal with the two parties hoping that it would be of equal benefit to them.



“This is a partnership of equals as Hearts of Oak has shown time and again as being masters in their field with a long history, commitment to excellence and a strong sense of community and ownership”, Mrs Duffour-Nyarko said at the launch.



At the launch, StarLife announced the Phobia Assure package which is a comprehensive life insurance policy designed and created for Phobia fans.



As part of the partnership deal with Accra Hearts of Oak, StarLife also handed over a 47-seater Hyundai bus to the club.



Mrs. Duffour-Nyarko added that: “Winning a football game and staying on top as a club requires discipline and planning and, these principles apply to life”.



“Life insurance, therefore, is one of the safest ways to secure your future and that of your family in the face of life’s eventualities.”



“Like the Oak tree which is at the centre of Accra Hearts of Oak’s history, we hope this partnership stands the test of time and we ‘Never Say Die’. We look forward to working together and achieving shared successes both on and off the field.”



With the new Phobia Assure, Phobians can sign up to policies such as the Phobia Child Education Plan, Phobia WealthMaster Plan, Phobia Ultimate Protection Plan and the Phobia HomeCall Plan.

