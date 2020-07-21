Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Partey will be more suitable for Manchester United - George Boateng

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Former Dutch international, George Boateng believes Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will fit in much better at Manchester United despite the strong interest from Arsenal.



The Aston Villa second team coach is a big admirer of Partey, and sees him excelling and making Manchester United a title challenging side as predicted on sbobet .



Thomas Partey has been on the radar of several clubs including the Red Devils, but it is Arsenal that has shown the most interest in the Atletico Madrid star.



"If we look at Man United’s situation that is even more suitable," he told Citi Tv's The Tracker Show.



“Pogba in a three man midfield is a much better player as the 8 and Fernandes operating as the 10.



“Can they have someone like Thomas Partey to control and lead the midfield to allow Pogba and Fernandes to move forward,I think Man United will start playing to win the league,” he added.



The 27-year old enjoyed a stellar season with the Rojiblancos as they finished third in La Liga, and are through to the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.



Partey made 35 La Liga appearances in the just ended season, scoring three goals.



The in-demand Atletico Madrid player has a dribbling success rate of 88.6% ahead of Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic- who came second with 86.6% and Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara with 85.5%.



Whoscored.com rated players who have attempted more than fifty dribbles in their various league with the Ghanaian emerging the best.



The 27-year old is having his best season in Europe with the Rojiblancos, having made 31 La Liga appearances with two goals to his name.



Partey was key to Atletico Madrid's Champions League run this season, and starred as the Spanish outfit eliminated champions Liverpool.



The Ghana international is currently high on the wishlist of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the summer transfer window, despite interests from other clubs in Europe including Barcelona.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.