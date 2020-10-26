Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Partey will 'be better' than Michael Essien - Osei Palmer

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Tema Youth President, Wilfred Osei Kwaku "Palmer" has backed Thomas Partey to "be better" than his idol Michael Essien.



Palmer insists that the 27-year-old new Arsenal recruit will make a better impact than the Chelsea legend.



Partey has so far impressed in a Gunners shirt since he completed the switch from Atletico Madrid.



He told The Mail: "They share a similar role. Essien was box-to-box and also applies the brain-work.



"Thomas has got good timing, energy but not as boisterous."



"In terms of power and drive, they have similar qualities."



"He can turn a defensive position into an offensive opportunity. He plays long searching passes."



"Thomas will grow and have better qualities than Essien, trust me. Yes, Thomas will give you something better."

