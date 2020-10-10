Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

‘Partey was playing like a transwoman’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars defeat to Mali

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghanaians on social media particularly those on micro-blogging site Twitter have reacted angrily to Ghana’s 3-0 loss to the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly game.



The Black Stars on Friday, October 9 were humiliated 3-0 by the Malians at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex in Turkey.



Hamari Toure, El Bilal Toure and Amadou Haidara scored the goals for the Malians to record the resounding victory over the Black Stars to get their revenge in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Twitter users descended heavily on the playing body and the head coach, Charles Akonnor for their abysmal performance against the Eagles of Mali.



The biggest casualties for the criticisms included Charles Akonnor, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Eugene Ansah, Tarique Fosu and captain Andre Dede Ayew.



Sometimes I wonder why people doubt me. I gave my guys the correct scoreline 2 days ago.

Ghana 0-3 Mali

Check it out.... #GHAMLI #BlackStars #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/Sgx1SvDIyL — EDDYBLESS®???????? (@Eddybless100) October 9, 2020

First half 3 minutes Mali scored first goal



Second half 3 minutes they have added another goal



The Blackstars ankasa we for sell am — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) October 9, 2020

How was the Blackstars game? Couldn’t watch — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) October 9, 2020

New Black Stars players to be recruited ???? #GHAMLI pic.twitter.com/UuQwpTX0kW — Nungua Cardi B???? (@elly_serwaaa) October 9, 2020

Those days shops closed early because Black Stars get match now dier nobody dey care seff. Kai — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 9, 2020

Wakaso was not lieing when he said this..... BlackStars need to consider this ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bCNu5fynoz — Afransi Sub Zero ???????? (@clementarthur21) October 10, 2020

Dede Ayew has done more clapping for the Black Stars than charismatic churches in Gh have done ???????????? — 2 Fouzind ???? (@Thursday_borne) October 9, 2020

Partey in Athletico Madrid vs Partey in Black Stars pic.twitter.com/WSq11z4npi — Werner (@Moraa_ta) October 9, 2020

This was when Black Stars officially ended in this country. pic.twitter.com/YViGNYPdUF — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 9, 2020

