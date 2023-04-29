Partey shares thoughts on physical resemblance to Nigeria's Nwankwo Kanu

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, has opened up about his admiration for former Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu.



The 29-year-old believes he shares a resemblance with the Nigerian legend and has been likened to him by fans.



Speaking to Super Sport, Partey said: "For Nwankwo Kanu, people say he looks like me. I think we played a charity game in Ghana and he was throwing the ball over me but I was quicker, he was old then. When he was in his prime, I was young and I can't say I saw a lot of him but he was a great player."



Kanu played for Arsenal between 1999 and 2004, winning two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at the club. He is still regarded as one of the greatest African players to have ever played in the English Premier League.



Partey is hoping to make history with Arsenal this season by helping them win their first Premier League title in 19 years.



If the Gunners achieve their goal, Partey could join the list of African players to win a title with the club.