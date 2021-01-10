Sports News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Partey's transfer: Tema Youth, Revelation FC receive in excess of €1.2m in training and development fees

Two lower-tier Ghanaian clubs are smiling all the way to the bank from the Thomas Teye Partey transfer to Arsenal from Athletico Madrid.



The two sides namely Tema Youth and Revelation FC have been paid training and development fees following their former prodigy's big-money move to Arsenal in the summer.



Partey secured a dream move to the English Premier League side from Athletico Madrid after Arsenal paid his release clause of 50million Euros.



Clubs in Partey's homeland who developed and honed his talents have also been paid training and development fees.



The two clubs that is Tema Youth and Revelation FC have both pocketed in excess of €500,000 while Revelation FC received €750,000.



Worldwide clubs who train players during their formative year's are due to a slice of bigger transfers along with their career and this is nothing new.



Most often the bigger the transfer fee the bigger the training and development fees received by the clubs.



The Ghanaian midfielder arrived in Spain in 2012 and spent nearly a decade at Athletico Madrid before securing a bumper transfer in the summer of 2020 to Arsenal.



Thomas Partey is currently out injured and is expected to be fit for Arsenal's FA Cup tie against Newcastle.