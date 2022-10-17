Partey's superb defensive impact lifts Arsenal against Leeds United

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Thomas Partey put up a notable showing as Arsenal secured a 1-0 away win against Leeds United on Sunday.



WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta’s Gunners extended their Premier League winning streak to five following a hard-fought victory over the Peacocks. The North Londoners sealed all points at Elland Road thanks to Bukayo Saka’s strike in the 35th minute after he was set up by Martin Odegaard. Leeds had a chance to restore parity four minutes after the hour mark, however, Patrick Bamford missed from the penalty spot. In the closing stages of the keenly contested outing, Jesse Marsch’s side were awarded a second penalty but VAR cancelled referee Chris Kavanagh’s initial decision. Partey played from start to finish to continue his impressive run in the 2022-23 campaign.



HOW DID PARTEY TURN UP? Undoubtedly one of the Gunners’ best performers – combining well with Granit Xhaka in the midfield. Stats showed he accounted for two total tackles and three interceptions while committing a foul in the process. In addition, he won one aerial, was dispossessed twice with 63 touches. After William Saliba (88), and Gabriel Magalhaes (60), he contributed the third most passes at 53 with a passing accuracy of 86.8 percent.



WHAT ELSE? Eddie Nketiah was introduced for Gabriel Jesus in the 82nd minute, yet, he was able to muster a shot – which went off target. Stats stated he boasts three touches, four passes and a passing accuracy of 75 percent.



DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won as many as nine of their opening 10 games to a top-flight campaign for the first time in their history.



WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Partey and Nketiah are expected to feature when Arsenal visit Southampton in their next league encounter. Prior to that fixture at St. Mary’s Stadium, they welcome PSV in a Europa League showdown.