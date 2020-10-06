Sports Features of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Partey's big stage, stages don't come grander than the Premier league

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window

At exactly 22:15GMT the tweet from Arsenal announcing Partey went up and it was met with wild delirium. With the hashtag, #NoThomasNoPartey, the tweet did wild numbers.



The unveiling video, a simple stack of Partey’s photos that had formed a digital intaglio with patches of Ghana’s flag and laced with an African soundtrack. Partey’s unveiling was quiet, calm but hit the necessary spots and pleased the many Arsenal fans who had implored their club all through the summer and early autumn to acquire his services.





