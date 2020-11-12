Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Partey’s absence is opportunity for others to excel - Akonnor

The head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Akonnor, says the absence of the deputy captain of the team, Thomas Partey, is an opportunity for other players to excel.



The Arsenal midfielder sustained a minor thigh injury in the Gunner’s three-nil defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday last weekend.



The 45-million pounds summer signing from Atletico Madrid was withdrawn at halftime when he went into an early challenge with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.



The 46-year-old gaffer wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he recovers in time to join the team for the reverse fixture of the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sudan in Khartoum on November 17, 2020.



“I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he recovers quickly to join us,” he told GFA Media. “But of course, it’s an opportunity for other guys to excel.



“If he was here, he would have played, it’s a fact. So now that he is not here, it’s an opportunity for those who mostly come and stay on the bench to play.



“So, we will give the next person the chance to do well. I will give the necessary support to whoever will play to help us to win.”



The Black Stars will host the Falcons of Jediane at the Cape Coast Stadium at 4:00 PM.

