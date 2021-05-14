Partey needs to come into next season flying - Jamie Redknapp

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, says Thomas Partey needs to start next season on a flying note after an “up and down” the first season in England.



The Gunners signed Partey from Atletico Madrid last summer after meeting his £45m release clause but the Ghana international has struggled for consistency.



Hip and hamstring injuries have also hampered a campaign where he has been limited to just 22 appearances in the Premier League.



The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea on Wednesday, with Arsenal coming out on top courtesy of a Smith Rowe lone goal.



Discussing Partey’s season ahead of kick-off, Redknapp admitted he expected to see more from him, but said he’d give him the benefit of the doubt and hopes to see “the real Thomas Partey” next season.



‘It’s been tough for him, he’s had injuries and we have to give people time,’ Redknapp told Sky Sports.



‘Some just come to the league and they just thrive. Others find it really difficult. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt.



‘There have been games where I watched him and thought I would have hated to play against him.



‘He’s got all the attributes. But there are other times when he gets into what I would call ‘Arsenal mode’. I don’t want to see him like that, I want to see his high energy in that midfield running games.



’Next season that is what he needs to do. He needs to come into next season absolutely flying because his performances have been too up and down for my liking.



‘But next year we will see the real Thomas Partey.’



