Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Partey 'looked good' on his debut against Man City - Arsenal coach Arteta

Thomas Partey made his debut for Arsenal in their 1-0 loss to Manchester City

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is pleased with Thomas Partey’s performance on his debut following his big-money move to the club.



Thomas Partey made his first appearance for the Gunners on Saturday, October, 17 in their Premier League defeat against Manchester City at Etihad Sports Stadium.



The 27-year-old came on for the last 10 minutes, with Arsenal pouring forward to salvage a point. He picked up a yellow card.



Speaking after the game, Arteta explained why he did not start the midfielder, who joined them in the summer window from Atletico Madrid.



"Yes, we will see how quickly we can make it with him," said Arteta after the game.



"I think we have to respect that process and that timing for him because he only trained for a day really and there’s a lot of new information and different game models for him to understand, and we have to respect that."



"But I think when he came on, he looked good," he added.



Arsenal activated Partey's 50 million euros release clause to sign him on the transsfer deadline day.

