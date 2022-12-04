Partey is so smart, good enough to change the way Black Stars play - Muntari

Sports News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari, has described Thomas Partey as a very smart player who has the ability to change Ghana’s style of play if he is placed in the right position.



Partey has been an integral part of the Black Stars since his debut. The player scored the important goal for Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Arsenal star however came under criticism for his performance in the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup as Ghana bowed out at the group stages.



But speaking in an interview with TV3, Sulley Muntari noted that Partey is a world-class player who has to be switched from his position to be able to function properly.



“Partey is for me excellent, superb, he is a world-class player. You can't take it away from him, he is so intelligent in the midfield. When this kid plays, it's just a joy to watch him play,” Muntari said.



“With the national team, I sit up there and it passes my mind that I see Partey play but at times it's just that I don’t see him around the team,” he added.



According to Muntari, Ghana’s style of play will change for good if Partey’s strength is well utilized in the national team.



He said, “if Partey is switched for 25%; his mind and the way he knows how to play, Ghana’s team is going to be massive. Because he is so smart and very good that he will change the way we play.



“Basically the dynamic the Black Stars play will change for the better and we will keep on getting better and better,” Muntari added.



