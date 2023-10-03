Partey in line to feature for Arsenal against RC Lens in October 3 UCL fixture

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey will be part of the Arsenal squad that takes on RC Lens in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday, October 3.



The Black Stars midfield enforcer after weeks of layoff has finally resumed full training with his teammates.



On Monday when he trained with his teammates, he was given a heartwarming welcome and showed massive love.



According to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, “Thomas [Partey] has progressed really well in the last two weeks. He’s training with us now”.



Now fit again and looking sharp, there is the possibility that Thomas Partey will be given some minutes in the EUFA Champions League game against RC Lens on Tuesday night.



The Gunners go into the Group B fixture as leaders of the group having thumped PSV in the first game.



Although Thomas Partey is not ideally expected to start as he is eased back into the side, there is a chance of his introduction at a point in the game.



The UCL game between RC Lens and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.