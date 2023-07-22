Partey has always wanted to stay - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Thomas Partey has no intention of leaving the club now.



The Black Stars midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculations since the 2022/23 football season ended.



Besides Juventus, he has been linked with several other moves including to three top clubs from the Saudi Pro League.



To put the transfer speculations to bed, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Thomas Partey is staying.



According to him, he has had several conversations with the Ghana star and he has always made it clear his intention to continue with the Gunners.



“We want to improve that and that’s why we brought in Declan as well. Every time I spoke to him [Partey] and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all,” Mikel Arteta.



Thomas Partey is expected to feature for Arsenal later today when the club takes on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly match.