Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Partey earns major plaudits on full Arsenal debut

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana star Thomas Partey has earned rave reviews for his performance in the Europa League win at Rapid Vienna where the Gunners won 2-1.



The 45m pound signing from Atletico Madrid started his first game for the English giants, helping them come from behind yo start their European campaign in the perfect style.



He picked up an early booking but then went on to dominate the game from midfield for the visitors who won with second half goals from David Luiz and Pierre Emereck Aubameyang.



Partey made the most successful tackles and passes in the game triggering all round praise from the Arsenal fans and pundits alike.

