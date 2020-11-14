Soccer News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Partey can reignite Ozil’s career at Arsenal — Tony Adams

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal for a reported fee of €50 million

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams believes the arrival of Thomas Partey can bring out the best out of ‘outcast’ Mesut Ozil.



Partey joined Arsenal for a reported fee of €50 million from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid this summer.



The 27-year-old has quickly established himself at the club, winning the Man-of-the-Match award during the Gunners 1-0 victory against Manchester United.



The performance of the Ghana midfielder has prompted Tony Adams to call on manager Mikel Arteta to reinstate Ozil into the team as they are struggling to create openings.



Ozil has been omitted from Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad.



“You’ve got a fantastic screen there now,” Adams told Sky Sports.



“Creativity may not be Partey’s game but what you have got is presence, you’ve got a leader.”



“I thought his performance against Manchester United was phenomenal. For me, he was the best player on the pitch.”



“He got around the pitch, he covered, he doubled up on the defending, he kept the lines very narrow, all the defending principles of a holding midfield player were excellently done by this guy. I was really excited.”



“Watching that game for the first time in a long time I went, ‘wow, hallelujah’.”



“Ozil, for me, is one of the best creative players in the world. What he struggles with at times is the defensive side of the game.”



Partey is currently sidelined after sustaining an injury during Arsenal’s defeat against Leicester City over the weekend.

