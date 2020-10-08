Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Partey can cope with Premier League – Augustine Arhinful

English Premier League side, Arsenal have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the 2020 Summer Transfer window aside from rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.



This was evidenced in the last minute raid of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey on Transfer deadline day for a fee of £45m.



The signing of the deputy Ghanaian Captain has since sparked widespread celebrations across the Arsenal fan base.



There are however a few skeptics who project that the former Atletico Madrid star will have a slow start with the Gunners, and may eventually struggle to cope with the pace of English football.



Citing the case of Ivorian winger Nicholas Pepe, a typical example of a modern-day Arsenal player who was shipped in from Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille at a huge fee, but has failed to replicate the form that saw him score and assist more than twenty-five times.



But former Ghanaian International, Augustine Arhinful is one of the few who share a contrasting view amidst the pessimism.



The Former Black star icon who played for Dortmund is convinced that Thomas can cope with the pressure and pace of the English game, and has the gut to do exploits at the North London side.



After playing under coach Diego Simeone at Athletico Madrid, Arhinful believes that Thomas’ versatility and a consistent string of performances give him the edge to thrive at Arsenal.



“He has played for a club at Athletico Madrid so I don’t think the pressure at Arsenal will have any effect on him. You look at Diego Simeone their coach, always on the touchline for ninety-minutes in every game demanding so much.



That in its self is so much. The only thing he has to do is tune his mind to where he is because in England the game is a bit faster and you need to create it quickly in your mind.”



Arhinful also believes that Mikel Arteta has a great vision for he could overturn the fortunes of the Gunners, despite their rough history in the last 10 years.



“Arsenal’s issues in the last 10 years have got nothing to do with what is going to happen from now to the future with Mikel Arteta”.



Augustine Ahinful who is the Ghana MTN FA cup Ambassador highlighted Thomas Partey’s strengths as a footballer and also believes the Gunners will benefit from his Versatility.



“He is a box to box midfielder, who can pass the ball really well and he is a utility player who can play in every part of the midfield even in the defense. He is a Utility player.”

