Partey cameos in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey made his 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League debut in Arsenal’s a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.



Partey came on as a substitute in the 86th minute, replacing Kai Havertz in the game.



The Black Stars midfielder showcased his quality by completing eight out of ten passes.



Arsenal battled for a draw against the German side in the first leg of the quarterfinal clash.



Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal, while Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry found the back of the net for Bayern Munich.



The second leg of the tie will be played at the Allianz Arena on April 17, 2024.



