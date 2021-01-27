Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Parlemo midfielder Moses Odjer returns to training after missing Teramo clash due to injury

Odjer sustained the injury against Virtus Francavilla on January 17

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer is expected to be available for Parlemo when they play as guests of Potenza in the Serie C this weekend.



This is after not featuring for Parlemo this past weekend due to a knee problem. He was absent from their 1-1 draw with Teramo last Sunday.



Odjer sustained the injury against Virtus Francavilla on January 17 and had to be withdrawn during the encounter.



Fortunately, it was not a serious injury and he has made a return training ahead of Saturday's meeting with Potenza.



Odjer is one of Parlemo’s important players and been involved in 17 out of the 20 league games this season.