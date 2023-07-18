Paris 2024 qualifiers: Ghana thrash Guinea to secure qualification to next stage

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana recorded an impressive 4-0 victory over their counterparts Guinea in the first round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Tuesday, July 18.



Goals from Firdaus Yakubu, Priscilla Adubea, and a brace from Evelyn Badu ensured the Queens recorded an emphatic victory, having already recorded a 3-0 triumph in the first leg of the qualifiers on Sunday, July 16.



The victory propels Nora Häuptle and her charges to the second round of qualifiers where they will face Benin which will be played between October 23-31, 2023.



Ghana after dominating in the opening minutes of the game found the back of the net in the 36th minute through a solo effort from Evelyn Badu.



Minutes after, the Queens doubled their tally with the second goal in the 52nd minute, Evelyn teamed up with Priscilla Adubea to score from close range.



Ghana kept pressing and finally grabbed the third through Evelyn Badu to register her second, she was swift to react from a tap in from a rebound.



With six minutes left to end proceedings, Ghana rounded u a resounding victory with the fourth in the 84th minute when Firdaus Yakubu met across from Evelyn.



LSN/DO